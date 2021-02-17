x
Terrebonne General Medical Center cancels Thursday vaccination event

Vaccine team members are working to notify patients and reschedule all appointments.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne General Medical Center's drive-through vaccination event on Feb. 18 has been cancelled.

Freezing weather caused delays for the vaccines being shipped across Louisiana and TGMC had to cancel the event hosted by the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center as a result.

Vaccine team members are working to notify patients and reschedule all appointments.

