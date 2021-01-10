Terrebonne parents want transparency after students say there's mold in their schools

"I was putting a calculator down and when I got back up the wires were right in front of me," Adalynn Foret, Terrebonne High 9th grader.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A month after Hurricane Ida, some schools are already back in session.

But parents in Terrebonne Parish said they are concerned about sending their children back to the classroom.

"It just feels like they're not letting us keep our kids safe," Rhiannon Foret said.

Pictures of what appears to be mold and missing tiles concerned parents.

Rhiannon Foret's daughter is a freshman at Terrebonne High School. One of several schools in the parish schools that recently reopened after Hurricane Ida.

The school was cleared for re-entry, but parents are now voicing their concerns

"I'm upset that who we need to trust isn't taking care of our kids right now," Foret said.

Rhiannon said she feels the superintendent didn't ensure that the school was safe for students to return after she said her daughter almost hit her head on a hanging wire at school on Thursday.

"I was putting a calculator down and when I got back up the wires were right in front of me," Adalynn Foret, Terrebonne High 9th grader.

Unfortunately, Terrebonne High school is just one of the schools parents say are dealing with asbestos and mold issues. The CDC reports that mold can have many harmful effects especially for people who have asthma.

Monique Lapoint has two children attending Houma Junior High School. She said she had to rush and pick up her asthmatic and autistic sons on their first day back to school.

"They had breathing problems by the first period," Lapoint said. "The floors were still covered in mold, the walls were still covered in mold, the basketball court was still covered in mold and so was the stadium."

"They're not showing anybody anything or being transparent about anything," said Krystal Aucoin, Terrebonne parent.

Aucoin's son attends H.L. Buregious High School, which is currently sharing a campus with South Terrebonne High. She said she found out about the conditions in Terrebonne schools on social media and was concerned, but more upset that she wasn't informed about the problem.

"It really scared me and the first thing that I did was start looking at options for home school," Krystal Aucoin said.

Today, her son told her that one of the buildings had missing tiles, but didn't appear to have mold. For many parents, it seems that transparency is the issue.

"Transparency. I'd like to see a little bit more of that," said Matthew Ford, who is on the Terrebonne Parish School Board.

Ford says after the storm, a unanimous emergency vote gave the superintendent power to make any decisions on reopening.

"The people I've spoken to, they assured me that the schoolhouse is ready for learning. For what I've seen, I may have a few questions," Ford said.

"All schools are satisfactory to return students and faculty to them. I don't know what else to say," Philip Martin, Terrebonne Parish Schools Superintendent, said.

During a Zoom call Thursday, Superintendent Martin said air quality tests were done by a third party to clear schools for reentry and what parents are seeing is merely cosmetic.

"Are there some cosmetic issues in little spots? Yes, but they're not health issues," he said.