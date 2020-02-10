x
Lafourche Terrebonne

Terrebonne Parish deputy arrested for using 'inappropriate force' during arrest

According to Sheriff Soignet, Deputy Jared Rich used inappropriate force after seeing someone acting suspiciously.
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputy has been arrested after allegedly using "inappropriate force" to arrest someone.

According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, deputy Jared Rich used excessive force to arrest an unidentified person that he believed was acting suspiciously.

Officials did not say what kind of force Rich used or what the victim was accused of.

“I believe Law Enforcement Officers should be held to a higher standard," Soignet said. "If we are going to enforce the laws, then we better abide by them. I always have believed in policing our own first."

Rich has been terminated from the Sheriff's office and arrested for simple battery and malfeasance in office. His bond is set at $50,000.

