Terrebonne Parish's only two hospitals extensively damaged, patients evacuated

Only one hospital remains functional between Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The only two hospitals in Terrebonne Parish, which has a population of over 110,000, have extensive damage due to Hurricane Ida, prompting staff to evacuate all patients, according to the Houma Courier.

The Terrebonne General Health System and Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma announced on their Facebook pages Monday that the hospitals were closed due to "devastating damages."

Patients at Terrebonne General Health were immediately transferred to other health facilities. The health system did not specify which facilities patients were taken to.

The Chabert Medical only has a small emergency room operating at it's center while all other patients were transferred to other Ochsner Health facilities.

Houma Today reported that officials are in the process of setting up a portable hospital in place of Terrebonne General and Chabert Medical which both experienced some roof damage.

Terrebonne General said its facilities have no running water supply as of now.