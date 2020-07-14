Terrebonne Parish schools push back opening by more than a month

The new first day of school will be Sept. 8 after the Labor Day Weekend.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish schools pushed back the first day of school until after Labor Day, more than a month after their usual start.

According to Terrebonne Parish officials, the move is to keep students and faculty safe as COVID-19 cases surge in Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish currently has the highest infection rate per capita in Louisiana.

The first day of school will now be Sept. 8, more than a month after their usual Aug. 5 start. Those days will be added to the end of the school year.

"We must make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, staff and our community," the statement reads.