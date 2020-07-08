x
Terrebonne Parish woman dies after being struck by pickup

State police say the driver offered a breath sample and showed no signs of alcohol present.
THIBODAUX, La. — Authorities say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on Louisiana Highway 20 near Duplantis Street in Thibodaux.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday. Troopers say a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on LA 20 when, for unknown reasons, 56-year-old Bertha Lyons began crossing the roadway. Lyons was struck by the pickup and was taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where she later died.

The driver of the pickup was not injured. State police say the driver offered a breath sample and showed no signs of alcohol present.

The crash remains under investigation.

