GRAY, La. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Monday after her sedan ran off U.S. Highway 90 in Terrebonne Parish and crashed into a tree.

Louisiana State Police say Breanna Bourgeois, from Gray, La., was killed in a single-vehicle crash happened around 2:39 p.m. just west of LA Highway 316.

Investigators say Bourgeois was driving on US 90 in a 2008 Nissan Altima in heavy rain when "for reasons still under investigation" lost control of her car. Bourgeois suffered critical injuries and was taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Troopers say a passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

State police say the crash remains under investigation.