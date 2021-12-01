Terrebonne woman shot in her bed

TPSO detectives do not believe that the 18-year-old female was the intended target.

NEW ORLEANS — A Terrebonne woman was shot while laying in her bed last night, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Soignet said the shooting happened after midnight near the 3500 block of La. Highway 316.

TPSO detectives said that they do not believe that the 18-year-old female was the intended target.

The victim was shot in her lower body and taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators said that her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Before leaving the scene TPSO detectives found multiple shell casings and other evidence near the wooded area behind the mobile home where the allegedly shots came from.