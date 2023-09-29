City of Thibodaux under boil water advisory

All water customers in the city of Thibodaux are advised to disinfect their water by boiling prior to drinking, brushing teeth, etc...

THIBODAUX, La. — A boil water advisory has been placed in effect for ALL City of Thibodaux water customers, the city announced midday Friday.

"The City of Thibodaux experienced a rapid loss of water pressure yesterday, September 28, 2023, with the water line repair on Audubon Ave. As a precaution, everyone receiving City water is now under a BOIL ADVISORY, effective immediately," the city said in a news release.

The boil advisory will last at least 48 hours, as water samples are being collected to be sent to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals for further testing. City officials said additional updates will be posted as they become available.

What to do:

It is recommended that all City water customers disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for rinsing food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.