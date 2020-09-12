Thibodaux cancels all Mardi Gras parades for 2021 Carnival season

The decision to cancel the parades was reached after the mayor met with five Mardi Gras krewes to discuss the viability of parading.

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Mayor Tommy Eschete announced on Wednesday that the city will prohibit all parades for the upcoming 2021 Carnival season.

The decision to cancel the parades was reached after the mayor met with five Mardi Gras krewes to discuss the viability of parading.

“After a thorough review and assessment of the potential impact that parades during the COVID-19 parade pandemic could have on our region, Mayor Eschete has made the decision to prohibit all parades during the upcoming 2021 Mardi Gras season,” the mayor’s office said on Wednesday.

Eschete said he regrets having to enact such a measure “but the current COVID crisis leaves him no alternative.”

The mayor said the decision was ultimately based on what was best for the health and welfare of Thibodaux’s citizens and visitors.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.