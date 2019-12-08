LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man was arrested Saturday after allegedly hitting his girlfriend who then fell onto a broken glass table and died, parish officials said.

Nicholas Queen, 35, allegedly killed his girlfriend, Brianisha Ross, 27, during a domestic dispute at the couple's Thibodaux home early Saturday morning, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's officials said. He was charged with manslaughter and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

According to LPSO reports, deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Carol Street around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after learning a woman had fallen through a glass table.

When they entered the home, deputies found Ross suffering from severe cuts on her body. She was rushed to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Queen, who had active warrants for his arrest, stayed on the scene and turned himself over to police.

Detectives questioned him and he reportedly admitted to his involvement in Ross' death. The two began fighting when Queen returned home from work, he told detectives. An argument turned physical and a glass table was broken. Queen, reportedly not trying to kill Ross, later hit her and she fell onto the broken glass, officials said.

Queen tried to give medical aid to Ross until first responders arrived, officials said.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for his prior warrants and for manslaughter.

Records show Queen had been arrested 13 times in Lafourche Parish before the incident. In his most recent arrest in January 2014, Queen was charged with attempted second-degree murder after admitting he shot a man during an argument "over whose pit bull was better," according to LPSO officials.

Because of his probation violation, Queen was being held without bail.

Ross and Queen, both originally from Thibodaux, had been living together for about five years.