THIBODAUX -- Police arrested a man accused of raping two young girls.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old Kenny Prejeant raped two young girls about a year ago.

Detectives opened the investigation this week after the two victims came forward alleging Prejeant forced them to perform sexual acts, according to police.

Detectives made contact with Prejeant, who they say admitted to having sex with the girls.

Police arrested Prejeant an booked him on two counts of first degree rape. His bond is set at $300,000.

