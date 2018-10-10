State police say a Thibodaux man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish early Wednesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on LA 1 near Lefort By-pass Road. Investigators say 23-year-old Brian Jones was driving south on LA 1 when “for unknown reasons” crossed the center line and struck an SUV.

Jones was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Brooke Ogwynne suffered critical injuries. Ogwynne was taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and later flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, troopers say. The investigation continues.

