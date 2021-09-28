Father facing murder count after he says he hit 11-month-old daughter 'too hard'

Webre said that when deputies contacted Mr. Guidry, he told them that he had struck the child "too hard" and the child had died.

THIBODAUX, La. — A 26-year-old Thibodaux man is accused of killing his own daughter after sheriff's deputies found the dead child in the rear cargo area of his SUV Tuesday.

The incident occurred around midnight in the 600 block of Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, deputies went to the residence of Jake Guidry to check on the welfare of the 11-month-old girl at the request of the child's mother.

Webre said that when deputies contacted Mr. Guidry, he told them that he had struck the child "too hard" and the child had died.