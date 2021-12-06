50-year-old found shot dead in Thibodaux trailer park

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday at the Solar Trailer Park and claimed the life of 50-year-old Soyica Tillman.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday at the Solar Trailer Park and claimed the life of 50-year-old Soyica Tillman. Deputies traveling in the area reportedly heard several gunshots and found the man's body with a suspected gunshot wound lying in the ground outside a home.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.