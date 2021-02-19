x
Thibodaux woman, found near road after hit-and-run, dies at hospital

The woman, identified as 59-year-old Glenda Gravois, was discovered around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Canal Boulevard and Jackson Street.
Credit: Kevin Dupuy
Generic image for Lafourche Parish Developing News

THIBODAUX, La. — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run after a woman was found lying on the edge of a roadway Sunday evening.

Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said the woman, identified as 59-year-old Glenda Gravois, was discovered around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Canal Boulevard and Jackson Street. Gravois was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators believe Gravois was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Zeringue is now asking the public for any information they may know about the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Crimestoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.

