Two people are dead after their sedan crashed head-on into another car in Lafourche Parish later Sunday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on LA 20 near Farmer Lane. Police say 22-year-old Raini Scioneaux was driving southbound when "for reasons still under investigation" ran off the roadway to the right. She then overcorrected to the left to regain control and crossed the center line, striking another car traveling north.

LSP reports that Scioneaux and her passenger, 23-year-old Brennan Clement, were not wearing seatbelts and was fatally injured. The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office pronounced them dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, 49-year-old George Papov, was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt. A 17-year-old passenger in Papov's car received minor injuries and was taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Service.

Troopers say Papov was impaired and was placed under arrest. He was later booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of second-offense DWI.

The investigation into the crash continues.

