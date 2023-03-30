Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at Houma hotel

Deputies were called to a hotel in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around noon after a housekeeper discovered two dead bodies.

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Houma hotel on Wednesday.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a hotel in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around noon after a housekeeper discovered two dead bodies in a room. Deputies say both a man and woman had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said that early indications point to the man, identified as 36-year-old Sloudies Keith Mosely who is believed to being the shooter, suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The woman's name has not been released at this time.

“These types of cases are always devastating for not only the families and friends of those involved, but for the communities we serve," Sheriff Tim Soignet said.