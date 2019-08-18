One person was killed and another was critically injured in an overnight shooting in Thibodaux, investigators said Sunday.

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. near the 400 block of Abby Road in the Abby Subdivision, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

When deputies arrived, they found a car that had been damaged by "multiple gunshot wounds" according to a release from the sheriff's office. They combed the area and discovered a man lying in a nearby field with at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

RELATED: Terrebonne Parish men gunned down on I-10 in Houston during rush hour

The other victim was found nearby with multiple gunshot wounds, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators say he was listed in critical condition Sunday morning.

Detectives are questioning two other men who were in the car at the time. Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence. At least one nearby home was struck by stray rounds, but no injuries were reported at the residence.

RELATED: Police: Suspected drug dealer jumps into bayou to flee from troopers

Anybody living near the scene of the shooting is encouraged to check their property for bullet holes. Residents are asked to report any they find to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 532-2808.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.