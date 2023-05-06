Two Thibodaux men arrested for sex crimes involving a teenager

34-year-old Chirstopher Borne and 38-year-old Henry Scott Jr. were charged with making sexual contact with a 16-year-old.

THIBODAUX, La. — Two men have been arrested in Thibodaux for sexual crimes involving a 16-year-old teenager, according to a press release from Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, juvenile detectives opened an investigation last week after learning that 34-year-old Christopher Borne and 38-year-old Henry Scott Jr. had each made sexual contact with a 16-year-old.

They had also made contact with the teenager through social media and Borne had an encounter with the juvenile that was captured on video.

Borner and Scott were both arrested. They were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Borne was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, pornography involving a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Scott was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.