Thibodaux massage parlor operator accused of prostitution

THIBODAUX, La. — A Thibodaux woman is facing prostitution charges following an undercover operation into two South Louisiana massage parlors.

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of 47-year-old Xiuli Sun on charges of prostitution by massage. Zeringue said the arrest comes after a investigation that began in January of possible suspicious activity at two massage parlors in Thibodaux and Morgan City.

The Thibodaux police department said it conducted an undercover operation at a massage parlor on Talbot Avenue. During the operation, an officer was sent to the business to negotiate for a massage. During negotiations, Sun allegedly offered "additional services of a sexual nature for an added cost."

Investigators say the business was listed on multiple websites "commonly used for escorts, massage parlors and prostitution."

Police, along with investigators from Homeland Security executed a search warrant on the business and seized evidence and money connected with the alleged crime. Sun was then taken into custody.

Zeringue said the investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests may be possible. The operation in Thibodaux coincided with another raid by Morgan City Police Department at a parlor in that city.