The Coast Guard is looking for the occupant of a boat that was found drifting near Bush Canal Wednesday with nobody on board.

The 16-foot vessel was seen in Bayou Terrebonne without any passengers around noon, according to the Coast Guard. Search crews were called in an hour later after a good Samaritan reported seeing the vessel earlier in the day with a person on board.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard are participating in the search.