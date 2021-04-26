'Until God tells me to stop' - search for missing Seacor crew continues

Family, friends and volunteers are determined not to stop until there is a resolution of the fate of those who are missing.

CHAUVIN, La. — It’s been nearly two weeks since the Seacor Power tragedy in the Gulf of Mexico, but a search organized in part by the Cajun Navy, family members of the 7 missing crew members and Good Samaritans continue to search the Gulf of Mexico between the barrier islands and where the incident took place, approximately 30 miles offshore.

Monday morning, the scene at the Harbor Light Marina in Chauvin was one of determination by the volunteers and members of the Cajun Navy.

The Cajun Navy, which is a loosely-organized group that has participated in many searches and rescues during and after storms, had put out a call for more volunteers, especially along some barrier islands, where they say some life vests from the Seacor were recovered.

Volunteers came from as far as Lafayette, Slidell and Houma areas.

Scott Dapit, whose son Dylan is among the missing, has been keeping a vigil and search up for nearly the entire two weeks, says he has no plans on ending his efforts any time soon.

“It’s going on the 13th day today,” he said, holding back tears. “We’re doing our best to find anyone of the 7 that are still missing. I want all of the families to know that I’m pulling for everybody. I’m not trying to be selfish just for me. We’re going to bring somebody home, until God tells me to stop.”

Volunteers and family members have been receiving donations of food and supplies to allow them to spend their time near the search area.

The Seacor capsized in hurricane-like conditions nearly two weeks ago as it went out into the stormy waters on a mission to set up shop a few hundred miles away.