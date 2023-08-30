Video: Terrebonne Parish marsh fire sends massive smoke cloud over Houma

Chase Toups captured drone footage of the fire between Louisiana Highway 90 and Savanne Road in the area near the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District.

HOUMA, La. — Wildfires continue to scorch the state, including yet another on Wednesday.

WWL-TV viewer Chase Toups got a birds-eye view of a marsh fire in Terrebonne Parish.

Toups captured drone footage of the fire between Louisiana Highway 90 and Savanne Road in the area near the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District and Schriever Fire Department.

While the fire is not yet accessible or causing any immediate threats to homes or business, a large plume of smoke can be seen encroaching Houma.