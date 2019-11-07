Voluntary evacuation orders are in effect for parts of Lafourche Parish.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, the voluntary evacuation order is in effect for areas south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and for all of Port Fourchon.

"Port Fourchon is in Storm Phase II, which is Voluntary Evacuation. This means that tropical force winds are expected to be in Port Fourchon within 72 hours. Impacts are anticipated to be heavy rain and elevated tide levels," a statement from the Port Commission said.

Click here for the latest update from the tropics