Wanted: Houma woman accused of biting off police officer's ear

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a Houma woman is wanted after she allegedly bit off a large part of an officer's ear during a disturbance outside a bar on Friday.

According to the Houma Police Department, officers responded to Joni B's Bar on Howard Avenue around 12:16 a.m. after getting reports that several women were fighting in the parking lot.

The police department said during an "altercation" 36-year-old Michelle Smith began to bite one of the officer's ears.

"During the struggle, Michelle Smith completely bit a large portion of the right ear completely off and she fled the area before she could be apprehended," police say.

The officer was taken to a local medical facility and is currently recovering from the injury.

Smith is now wanted on one count of second-degree battery. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.