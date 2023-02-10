WATCH: Coast Guard medevacs man from boat near Grand Isle

The man was last reported to be in stable condition, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

GRAND ISLE, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard says they medevaced a 50-year-old man from a boat south of Grand Isle on Monday.

They received a call around 5 a.m. from the operating manager of the boat asking for help to medevac a passenger experiencing chest pain.

When Coast Guard aircrew arrived at the scene they lifted the man into their helicopter and took him to the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

