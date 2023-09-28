Water line break in Thibodaux could cause low pressure starting Thursday

The City of Thibodaux Public Works announced repairs needed to mend a broken water line at the intersection of Audubon Avenue and Ormonde Drive on Thursday morning.

Officials report that an estimated repair time has not been determined, but that the city will update residents as soon as possible.

During repairs, residents will experience low water pressure in the area.