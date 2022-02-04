Witness saw helicopter in nose-dive position before fatal crash

The report says data showed the Bell 407 helicopter was an altitude of about 1,200 feet before descending.

HOUMA, La. — Federal investigators say a helicopter was seen descending toward the ground in a nose-down position before it crashed near Houma, killing the pilot and a passenger.

The account was included Friday in the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report on the Jan. 14 crash.

