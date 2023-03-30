Chauvin woman killed after towed car overturns in Terrebonne Parish

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Ernestine Court and claimed the life of 40-year-old Mercedee Vincent.

BOURG, La. — Authorities say a Chauvin woman died and another driver was injured after a crash involving two vehicles on Louisiana Highway 55 in Terrebonne Parish on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Don Thibodeaux, was towing a 1992 Plymouth Voyager steered by Vincent. As the Trailblazer began to slow down, the Voyager did not slow and crossed into the southbound lane. The Voyager then suddenly corrected, striking the Trailblazer on the driver's side and causing both vehicle to travel off the roadway and overturn.

Investigators say Thibodeaux was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Trailblazer. He suffered critical injuries and was taken to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment.

LSP said Vincent was also not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. She died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

The agency said Louisiana law allows a vehicle to be towed by another under certain restrictions. The rope or chain connection between the vehicles should have a red flag or cloth displayed upon the connection during the day or a red light at night that is visible from at least 500 feet. It's crucial to use a strong tow rope attached to designated towing points, ensure the towed vehicle’s driver can maintain proper control, and keep a safe distance and speed between the vehicles. If you feel unsure or unsafe at any point during the towing process, stop immediately and seek professional assistance.