A year later pain remains for family of Seacor victims

“It's a year later and I still can't believe it. Like it hurts,” said Lucretia McKendall, Anthony Hartford's daughter.

PORT FOURCHON, La. — It was a year ago that the Seacor Power capsized in the Gulf of Mexico. Thirteen men died. Many of their bodies were never found. Wednesday morning in Port Fourchon, the families of those men came together for a memorial and unveiling of plaques of those lost at sea.



Last April the Mayday distress call came from the Seacor Power as she was sinking in a terrible storm. And it was a year ago mothers, wives, siblings, and young children got the most distressing phone call of their lives.



At the memorial service, the loved ones were invited up to touch the engraved names on the Lady of the Gulf statue. There were many. There were dozens who have cried millions of tears and waited 365 days for answers. One was the was the family of Anthony Hartford.

“He always taught me to never give up. Always go for what I wanted. Never settle. He was big, but he also had the biggest heart. He was a big stuffed animal,” said McKendall.

His picture is on their shirts. His wedding ring is worn close to widow Janet's heart. Anthony was the cook. Of course his food was great, because he was from New Orleans.

Then there's Jay Guevara. He was only 35 years old. His family came in from Texas. Jay’s body was never found. They buried his baptismal suit, baby teeth and first lock of hair. He will not be around when his tween daughter goes on her first date. His mother wishes she had gone instead of her only son.



“She cries every single morning when she prays,” said Jay’s sister Susie Noyola.

Family, after family said being at the memorial and being with other families who’ve lost loved ones, helped them.



“Knowing that he was recognized and not forgotten,” said Noyola.



“And just to come and have this memorial service with everybody, to feel the hurt that we feel today,” said Trenita Jasman, Ernest Williams' step daughter.



Williams was 69, and left behind a close-knit family in Lafayette.



“He always used to ask me if you're a man or a mouse, and he didn't raise no mouse, so he made a man of me, and I'm living in his image today,” said Bryson Williams, Ernest Williams' son.



“And he loved his family dearly, but then he loved to work to take care of his family. He loved his job,” said Verley Williams, Ernest Williams' widow.

They carry the signed pillow he used to comfort the pain while healing from heart surgery. It's a reminder that while their hearts still need mending, He left behind four generations of abundant love.