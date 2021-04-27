'You’ve just gotta have faith' | Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor Power crew

Members of the United Cajun Navy recently found life jackets they believe belong to the Seacor Power and they say they’re determined to keep up their search.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — As the work to remove the wreckage of the Seacor Power continues, seven crew members are still missing.

Dozens of Cajun Navy members are out here searching for anything connected to those seven men. While they’re best known for helping people through their boats, we met one member who’s putting eyes in the sky.

Jack Monte is one of the newest members of the Cajun Navy.

He left his life in Lafayette to help search for the seven missing from the Seacor power.

“I’ve got family and friends that are in the oil industry and I just know that if something was to happen to them I’d want everyone down here in the nation helping," Monte said.

We followed him as he searched the barrier islands around Chauvin.

Yesterday, the Cajun Navy said it found dozens of items, including life jackets. Monte and other volunteers are looking for anything that can bring the family of the missing some hope. It’s been two weeks since the ship capsized.

“A lot of it comes back to my faith, Monte said. "Even when you can’t see something, touch it, feel it, you’ve just gotta have faith that it’s going to happen."

Monte is using a drone as another set of eyes. He says conditions on the water can change quickly and disrupt their search. The drone allows him to cover more ground.

The video is sent to his phone, where he keeps pictures of the missing men on his home screen.

"That way if we come across something, if we come across anyone, I have their name," Monte said. "(I'll) try to speak to them best case scenario, worst case scenario I can identify on the CB radio and get somebody here.”

Near the place where they launch their boats, a statue of The Virgin Mary looks out into the water. A spiritual element of a search now using modern technology.