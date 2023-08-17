Footage of Lakewood shooting released at the same time as staggering Tulane crime data

Louisiana is the second state to get statistics this in-depth. This comes after rounds of gunfire were heard Thursday morning in the Lakewood neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — One in five -- That's the likelihood an adult can expect to be threatened or harmed by a gun during their lifetime, according to a Tulane University affiliated report.

These numbers come just after rounds of gunfire were heard Thursday morning in the Lakewood neighborhood, and caught on a residents home security camera.

Gun shot, after gun shot, after gun shot. A shooting at Fleur De Lis Drive and Veterans Boulevard. NOPD says a car with four people inside was stopped at a red light. Police say a SUV pulled up, people got out and started shooting at the car. Two of the four suffered gunshot wounds, the victims knocked on doors looking for help, breaking a window and leaving a trail of blood behind.

This video goes on for more than a minute, one neighbor told Eyewitness News, "Obviously, a high caliber rifle or something and probably a handgun, about 30, maybe 40 of them. Pop, pop, pop, pop, that kind of thing.

Newcomb Institute with Tulane University released a statewide report, in addition to the stark level of gun violence, took a deep dive into the kind of violence we're seeing. The study found: 53% of adults have experienced physical violence in their lifetime. 41% of adults have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, and 2 in 5 Louisiana women report enduring physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

Dr. Anita Raj says the study found violence among those aged between 18 and 24 has increased. Dr. Raj said, "We feel these are very major concerns that need to be tackled."

She went on to say, "We saw that most people first experiencing these forms of violence big escalation in adolescents and young adulthood."

She believes prevention and education are key to reducing violent crime, saying, "Its important to recognize law enforcement alone can address this issue, I think law enforcement is a smaller piece in prevention. I think a lot more we could do is prevention in schools."