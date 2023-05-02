Lanes closed for falling debris near Plaza Tower in New Orleans

South Rampart Street was closed between Julia Street and Howard Avenue.

The City of New Orleans announced Tuesday that due to falling debris, the road will close until further notice out of "an abundance of caution."

Those driving down South Rampart to Julia will make a left turn on Loyola Avenue and another turn onto Howard Avenue. Then expect to turn right, back onto South Rampart.