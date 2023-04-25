LaPlace issues Boil Water Advisory after water outage

The water line was broken while a contractor was working in the area.

LAPLACE, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish sent out a press release Tuesday announcing that a Boil Water Advisory is in effect for LaPlace due to a water outage caused by a broken water line.

The press release said that LaPlace will be without water for around 4 to 6 hours (as of 6:26 p.m.) while emergency repairs are made. The water line was broken while a contractor was working in the area.

"When water is restored, LaPlace should bring water a rolling boil for one minute before consuming until notified of the Boil Water Advisory lift," the press release said. "Thank you for your patience during these unforeseen and emergency repairs. "