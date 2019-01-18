HAMMOND, La. — Wondering what caused the outage that left thousands without power in Hammond on Friday afternoon? You can credit a 'large bird.'

According to Entergy Louisiana officials, the bird apparently flew into the region's substation just before 4 p.m. and managed to completely knock out power for about 22,000 customers. Crews were dispatched to assess the outage and energy was restored just before 5 p.m., officials said.

The roughly hour-long outage affected most of the city of Hammond, above I-12. Reports showed that traffic lights at most intersections were out while power was down.

The bird died as a result of its collision with the power lines, according to a report by WBRZ.