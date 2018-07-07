NEW ORLEANS - Corliss Richardson is visiting New Orleans from Washington D.C. While she is enjoying all of the fun and excitement of Essence Fest, the traffic nightmare is giving her a major headache.

"We've been out here for over an hour. Waiting on. I've canceled one driver. She was kind of a little bit irritated. I can understand. But, you're not going to get irritated cause you're getting my mind," Richardson said.

After getting a bit lost in the mayhem, her second Uber driver finally arrived.

"This is how we are today! And then we're suppose to go to the hotel, get showered, dressed and so we can go to the Superdome and get something to eat so we can go and get -- you know, lit!" Richardson said.

Richardson and her friends quickly turned their frowns into smiles. After they jumped in the car, their Uber Driver told us he's been carrying groups of Essence visitors up and down the city all day.

"It's been bumper to bumper, but uber drivers love it!!! That's how we make our money," David Tinson said.

From Convention Center Boulevard to the I-10 Exit Ramps, traffic would often times come to a standstill.

Essence Festival is the country's largest celebration of Black Women and Black Culture.

Organizers with Essence expect this to be the largest crowd in its 24 year history.

"I am happy to be here, this is a girl's trip for me and my best friend, we're enjoying ourselves," Tyrie Roberts said.

Roberts and her best friend Cynetta Freeman have been to New Orleans before, and this time, they've noticed more people.

"It's really crowded. The lines are really long. This morning, it took about 40 minutes for us to get in. But on average, about 20 minutes to get in from the airport," Robert said.

Other visitors say so far their visit has been eventful

"When we come out our hotel, everything is right here! So it's really convenient," Joyce Bailey said.

"I came from the airport on the airport shuttle, that brings you downtown. I got a voucher. It was wonderful. It was smooth," Ohio resident Donna Simmons said.

Despite the long lines, many of them say they're just happy to see a positive event taking place.

"It's been absolutely beautiful. And like I said, the most beautiful thing is looking and seeing your own people just enjoying themselves. It's a beautiful thing," Jones said.

