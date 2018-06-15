KENNER -- When Felix Malespin was visiting his home country of Nicaragua in April, the Kenner resident made it out just before a protest against President Daniel Ortega turned violent.

At least 26 people were killed, including journalist Ángel Gahona. The whole thing was recorded on Facebook Live, according to local media.

“He (Ortega) is oppressing the people,” said Malespin, who came to the states in 2000, but visits his home country often. “He is killing the people. He is sending the police to kill innocent people.”

Pensioners and college students organized the protest in response to president Ortega’s cuts to social security. Since then, armed-government funded groups and police have been accused of killing more than 100 people, some shot in the street, according to witnesses. Human rights groups say hundreds more have been injured or are missing.

“It was very scary. And it’s something you don’t know what to think, what to wish you just pray to God,” said Georgina Arguello who splits her time between Harahan and Nicaragua.

She spoke with me via Facetime from an area just outside of Managua’s city center. The mother of three says the violence in April was just the start.

On the country’s mother’s day late last month there was more chaos at what was supposed to be a peacefully rally. At least 15 people were killed when police and snipers shot into the crowds.

“We were a lot of women, children and old people,” Arguello said. A couple days later a U.S. citizen died after he went to go help a friend who was under attack.

The country’s foreign minister said the government was not responsible for the violence. Ortega has blamed the killing on criminal gangs, though many in the country are not buying it.

Earlier this week, businesses were left empty during a 24-hour worker strike designed to put economic pressure on Ortega. Arguello says the violence appears to have no end in sight and she has no plans to leave her home any time soon.

Back in the Crescent City, the unrest was felt by a group of 40 or more Louisiana-based Nicaraguans. They organized a fundraiser set for Saturday with all the proceeds going to the Nicaraguan Relief Fund.

“The purpose of the donations is to be used to purchase food, medical supplies, water and also to help to the families who have lost their loved ones,” said Alan Clerk with the Committee in Solidarity with Nicaragua.

For Malespin, he wants Ortega out and some sort of response from the US, but mostly he wants peace.

“There is too many dead, too many dead and the people won’t stand for it, they won’t stand for it and they want him out,” Malespin said.

The fundraiser is Saturday, June 16 at the Hispanic Apostolate in Metairie. It goes from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

© 2018 WWL