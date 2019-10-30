NEW ORLEANS — Last minute Halloween costume shoppers don't seem too concerned about a chilly evening. It's just a matter of adding layers underneath.

The rush is on. It's the eve of All Hallows' Eve, and the amount of activity at costume shops is, well, scary.

"My kids already have costumes and the in-laws are coming in and they surprised me and said they have costumes, so I'm like, 'OK, I better get, I better get something,'" Penn said.

Some of the most popular things at Miss Claudia's Vintage Clothing & Costumes are witch hats, a long web cape or everyone needs a sequined dress with skeletons or webs on them. And in case you didn't' use your Wrinkle Free Friday cream and your face doesn't look good, there's always Day of the Dead masks.

A fascinator with a black crow on top solves mom's dilemma, but something else is scaring her.

"The rain, because I made a papier-mâché outfit for my kids, so if it rains, I'm going to cry because it's going to melt," Penn added.

A block away at Uptown Costume & Dancewear, a dad wants to scare his children. Green hair spray and zombie scars for his neck are part of his DIY mask.

"Halloween's the time to be scary, you know, let out your inner self, what you always wanted to be like, the purge, you know," Trey laughs.

In the Marigny at The New Orleans Costume Center, Shel Roumillat says the hot items are eyeballs, anything neon, glow in the dark or with lights. In New Orleans, she says creativity reigns, artistically making or embellishing your outfit. And we are lucky to have two times to dress up.

"Mardi Gras is much more of a time where people are wanting to dress up like anything. Halloween does make people want to do more spooky, a little darker," says Shel Roumillat, owner of The New Orleans Costume Center.

Her theory, we are last minute with Halloween costumes, because with our hot weather, the end of October catches us off guard.