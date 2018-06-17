Louisiana lawmakers are hoping the third time is the charm as they head into their third Special Session on Monday.

As lawmakers head to Baton Rouge, Jan Moller of the Louisiana Budget Project, says lawmakers need to do something and do it fast.

“The legislature wants to get and out of this thing in five days and be home by the weekend. That’s not how things work for the legislature. Certainly, we think they have one job, it's not very complicated, and it shouldn’t take them very long,” Moller said.

However, Eyewitness News political analyst Clancy DuBos isn’t so confident.

“The past in Louisiana is gridlock. I am expecting more attempts at gridlock. Especially from the House Republican leadership,” DuBos said.

Last Special Session, the House and Senate passed a budget, but didn’t pass the revenue to actually fund the budget. So now, things like food stamps, TOPS, education, and public safety are looking at huge cuts.

“It's frustrating for everybody the solution is obvious,” he said.

Lawmakers were close to funding the budget, but they couldn’t agree. The disagreement came down to the difference between a half of a penny and a third of a penny.

“That is not worth gridlock. And it's not worth putting tops, education, and public safety in jeopardy,” DuBos said.

He says there are some Republicans in the House who are willing to not fund the budget.

“These people want to fail. They don’t care if the state goes in the ditch, it's all about the next governor’s race for them.”

“As Senator Alario said, the games have begun. It's a game to some people. But for people whose kids are on tops, whose need health care to sheriffs trying to keep people in jail, this is no game,” he said.

It all comes down to the next two weeks. Will the House get together and fund the budget?

Moller thinks it will happen.

“I don't think anyone, Republican or Democrat, wants to see us go over the cliff on July 1st. I think they will find a way to get it done.”

