The debate about a west bank school’s hair policy will move to federal court.

Faith Fennidy, a sixth-grader at Christ the King School in Terrytown was sent home because she wore braided extensions in her hair, a violation of the school’s hair policy.

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman will now rule on the request for an injunction from the mothers of two sixth-grade girls whose families say they were removed from class because of their hair.

The families allege the school’s hair policy is discriminatory since it blocked two African-American girls from class. Faith Fennidy’s brother recorded the scene as his sister left the school in tears. That video went viral and led to a social media firestorm.

Attorneys for the school and archdiocese said federal court is the proper venue for a case alleging violations of the U.S. Constitution.

The move comes after Faith’s family and her attorneys held a closed-door meeting with the archdiocese about the matter on Aug. 29. Neither side has publicly discussed that meeting.

Feldman set a hearing for Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. He wrote that a temporary restraining order that suspended the school’s hair policy must remain active for now.

