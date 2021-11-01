LDH: 100+ new pharmacies giving out vaccines today

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning Monday, the Louisiana Health Department says it's adding more than 100 new locations where people eligible to receive the vaccine can get one — each of the states 64 parishes will have a location.
Making a total of 209 "vaccine providers" across the state, the locations include "87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers, and 9 healthcare sites – represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state," a Monday morning release from the LDH said.
LDH published the list of providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.
"While the state was able to resupply the initial 107 pharmacies that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors," the release said. "Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution."
The vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:
- Persons ages 70 years or older
- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care clinic providers and staff
- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
- Dialysis providers and clients
- Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients
- Dental providers and staff
- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.