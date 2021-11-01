LDH: 100+ new pharmacies giving out vaccines today

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning Monday, the Louisiana Health Department says it's adding more than 100 new locations where people eligible to receive the vaccine can get one — each of the states 64 parishes will have a location.

LDH published the list of providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.



"While the state was able to resupply the initial 107 pharmacies that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors," the release said. "Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution."



The vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1: