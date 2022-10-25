LDH meets to discuss adding another rare birth condition to state’s abortion ban exceptions

After Roe v. Wade was overturned back in June, the state came up with a list of over 20 conditions considered "medically futile".

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health will be holding a public hearing on adding an additional exception to the state’s near-total abortion ban.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned back in June, the state came up with a list of over 20 conditions considered "medically futile". There is also an exception for abnormalities that may be detected during an ultrasound. The conditions and the abnormalities listed were created to act as a guideline for doctors, to ensure they are providing care that aligns with Louisiana law when it comes to making the decision to terminate a pregnancy. However, one recent case has sparked what some say is a need for further clarification of what they call a broad law.

Nancy Davis, a Baton Rouge woman found out she was carrying a child that had a rare and fatal condition called Acrania. Doctors told Davis her child’s skull would never form, and the baby likely would not survive outside of the womb. Doctors at Woman's Hospital initially told Davis they would perform the abortion, but they later backtracked and said they would not.

Davis spoke to the media back in August. She said "Being a mother starts when your baby is in the womb. Not outside. The attachment and everything that comes with it. Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby."

In previous statements, the hospital said "There has been much discussion over the interpretation of some of the new legislation regarding treatment for medically futile pregnancies. As medical providers, Woman’s Hospital stands by our mission to provide the best possible care for women in our community, and supports medical decisions made between a physician and their patients that comply with all state laws and policies."

The department of health meets today to discuss if Acrania will be added to the state's existing list of exceptions that give doctors permission to perform an abortion. Once today's public hearing is complete, the findings will head to the Committees on Health and Wellness. If there are no objections and no follow-up meeting, the condition will be added to the list. If there are objections and there is a follow-up committee meeting, the final decision will be made by Governor Edwards. A final decision could be expected by the end of the year in December or January 2023.