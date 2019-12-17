BATON ROUGE, La. — The head of the Louisiana National Guard is retiring after 37 years in the military.

Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis will leave his position as adjutant general on Jan. 10. He's led the National Guard for eight years during the state's response to disasters including massive floods, hurricanes and cyberattacks on government.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' announced Curtis' retirement Monday at an event honoring Curtis and announcing Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell will take over the job upon Curtis' retirement. Waddell worked as Curtis' chief deputy and has been in the National Guard for 25 years.

Curtis was named adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard by former Gov. Bobby Jindal in November 2011. Edwards kept him in the position when he took office in 2016.

