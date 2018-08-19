Family and friends are celebrating the life and work of the late New Orleans Judge Clare Jupiter.

Jupiter was a part of the New Life Ministry Baptist Church congregation in New Orleans East for nearly a decade before she passed away in May, following complication from a stroke.

Jupiter volunteered, teaching children of the church for years. Now, the church is dedicated its learning center in her honor.

“Her livelihood was a judge but inside in the ministry she never judged. Everyone felt on an equal plain around her and also felt loved,” Rev. Kenneth Foy said.

Jupiter came to New Orleans as a toddler from Chicago and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in New Orleans. She was elected as a Civil District Court Judge in 2011. She was 65 years old when she passed away.

