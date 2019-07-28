NEW ORLEANS — John Walton is a personality fans will find hard to forget.

On Sunday, people packed Generations Hall in Downtown New Orleans to honor the life of the late co-host of the popular regionally-syndicated radio show. "Walton and Johnson." Walton passed away on July 1 at the age of 67.

In front of a crowd of friends, family and fans, co-host Steve Johnson was one of many who paid his respects.

"We really can't even begin to express how much John meant to this city and to all our listeners all over the Gulf Coast," Johnson said.

"36 plus years, John Walton has been the name in radio in this town. He has meant so much to so many people, and so many came out to send him off today with a great celebration of his life," he said.

"Legends never die. John Walton is a legend in this radio community," he said.

The Walton and Johnson radio show got its start in New Orleans in 1983 on radio station WQUE, known as Q-93. Both men were natives of Houston. Walton served as straight man to the comedy of Johnson, who voices the stereotypical characters Mr. Kenneth, Mr. Eaux and Billy Ed.

Walton leaves behind kids and a wife of nearly three decades.

OBITUARY: John Walton, of radio team Walton and Johnson, has died