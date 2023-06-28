Leonard Fournette’s SUV catches fire on Florida Highway, he escapes unharmed

Tampa Fire Rescue says the vehicle fire happened while Fournette was driving on northbound I-275 in Tampa.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Former LSU football star and NFL free agent Leonard Fournette escaped unharmed after his SUV catches fire while he was driving on a Florida interstate Tuesday.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the vehicle fire happened while Fournette was driving on northbound I-275 in Tampa.

Fournette posted a video to Instagram of his destroyed and charred Dodge Durango.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like to thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I am still blessed,” Fournette said in his post.

What caused the fire is unknown.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.