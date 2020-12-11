'Let’s live together' | Veterans give their advice to a divided nation

Considering their experience and sacrifice, veterans know what this country is capable of.

NEW ORLEANS — As the nation observes Veterans Day, some of those service members are observing a country divided.

Charlene Ellender, Craig Bennen and Ellis Johnson all served the country during the Vietnam war. Ellender was an Army nurse. Bennen worked in Army logistics. Johnson received a Purple Heart for his time with the Marines.

Back then, the U.S. was divided over the war, but Johnson says he didn’t pay attention.

“My mind was just on survival for myself and by me being a squad leader, I had 15 people I was responsible for. My whole focus was keeping them alive and keeping myself alive,” Johnson said.

Charlene Ellender remembers the sense of division in the 1960’s. She says in some regards, it’s worse in 2020.

“We fought a war, that yes was decisive, but today it’s almost like a war. Of course, the pandemic hasn’t helped, the election hasn’t helped,” Ellender said.

To Craig Bennen, politics are driving a wedge between people today.

“Well 75 million voted one way, 71 million the other. We’re just split in half and there are some things I don’t know how we’re going to come together on,” Bennen said.

Like the nation they defended, these veterans are diverse in background and political beliefs.

“All I’m asking is America give President-elect Biden a chance,” Johnson said.

“I don’t think they gave Trump a chance to do anything. They were just constantly against him for four years,” Bennen said.

“At this point I don’t care who wins, just keep the economy straight,” Ellender said.

They saw America emerge from powerful partisanship and protests before. They have some advice for us today.

“You don’t have to sit and argue over everything. You don’t have to protest over everything, and you have to do it peacefully,” Ellender said.

“It’s going to be really hard, there’s going to be some give and take on both sides. I don’t know if the other side is willing to give,” Bennen said.

“My advice to America, let’s just try to unify. Let’s live together, put the past behind us and look forward,” Johnson said.

Considering their experience and sacrifice, they know what this country is capable of.

