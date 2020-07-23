LHSAA: Fall sports not cancelled; safety first priority

"The LHSAA is committed to conducting fall sports to the direct benefit of your student athletes. However, we will not put schools in conflict or in harm's way. "

NEW ORLEANS — Student-athletes, their parents, coaches and schools looking forward to a fall sports plan from the Louisiana High School Athletics Association were left disappointed Wednesday after the organization's leader released a statement instead.

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine released a statement in athletes and parents, saying he doesn't plan on canceling the season.

“We have no intention of cancelling fall sports unless schools are closed or the pandemic dictates that it is not safe to play,” the letter said. "The LHSAA is committed to conducting fall sports to the direct benefit of your student-athletes. However, we will not put schools in conflict or in harm's way. "

Louisiana needs to be in Phase 3 for students to engage in football training August 1, Bonine had told Louisiana lawmakers.

LHSSThe director encouraged parents to reach out to local and state government officials to stay informed, and he asked everyone to adhere to measures meant to slow the pandemic.

"Gathering in large groups, not wearing masks, not staying home when symptoms are present, and not taking the appropriate steps to quarantine when symptoms are present will only delay and possibly drastically effect fall sports," he said.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine pens letter to parents/athletes, stating that there are no plans to cancel fall sports, that LHSAA seeks a safe start to sports and situation is being monitored. Letter encourages parents to contact government leaders #LHSAA @AdvocateSports pic.twitter.com/RzkpZ59wGR — Robin Fambrough (@FambroughAdv) July 22, 2020

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.