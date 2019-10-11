NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association changed Landry-Walker High School's win over Belle Chasse High School to a forfeit on the LHSAA website, sending Belle Chasse High School to the playoffs.

The LHSAA put Belle Chasse in the playoffs bracket, and it ended Landry-Walker football's season by making the team's Friday win forfeit.

Landry-Walker had originally defeated the Belle Chasse 22-20 Friday night, but an argument captured on camera after the game has lead to controversy.

The confrontation is being investigated by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office, the LHSAA and both schools, but the LHSAA seems to have made a decision Sunday.

